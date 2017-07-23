Federer my inspiration for world championship, says Chong Wei

Lee Chong Wei admits feeling the pressure with his upcoming tournament. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Roger Federer’s eighth Wimbledon Grand Slam title is just the motivation needed by Datuk Lee Chong Wei as he pursues his first title at the World Championships from Aug 21 to 27 at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Malaysian badminton champion admits that the success of the Swiss tennis player proves that all athletes can achieve positive results in their respective sports provided they have a strong desire to succeed.

“Federer’s win has motivated me for the world championships because his age is not much different from mine,. If he can win, so can I,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) , here today.

Chong Wei admits feeling the pressure as the top four Chinese players in the world’s top 10 have qualified for the tournament in Scotland.

The four Chinese players are Shi Yuqi, Tian Houwei, Lin Dan and defending champion, Chen Long.

“I have been training for three weeks under national singles coach Datuk Misbun Sidek and hope that he can help me to maintain by mental and physical strength.”

On another note, Chong Wei said that he plans to open two more badminton academies, one in Johor, and one in Kuala Lumpur.

The world number two badminton player launched the first academy in Ipoh yesterday. — Bernama