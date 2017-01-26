Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:19 pm GMT+8

Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

Thursday January 26, 2017
Roger Federer celebrates winning his Men's singles semi-final match against Stan Wawrinka. January 26, 2017. — Reuters picRoger Federer celebrates winning his Men's singles semi-final match against Stan Wawrinka. January 26, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 26 — Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open today.

On the same day the Williams sisters booked their place in the women's final, 35-year-old Federer continued the march of the veterans, becoming the oldest man to reach a grand slam final in nearly 40 years.

The Swiss master was rattled as fourth seed Wawrinka rose up to level the match but his opponent double-faulted to hand Federer the decisive break in the sixth game.

Federer served out the match to love, setting up a chance for his 18th grand slam title against Rafa Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov. — Reuters

