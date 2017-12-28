Fazilla free to join training squad

National coach K. Dharmaraj is seen in this file picture with Youth and Sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Malaysia women’s hockey team stalwart Fazilla Sylvester Silin will have plenty to celebrate come new year.

This comes about with the news she will be able to train with the Tigress once her six-month training with the Fire and Rescue Department finishes on Jan 28.

Just like the players in the squad, Fazilla struggles to hold down a job while training full-time with the national team.

After getting accepted as a firemen’s trainee, she had to undergo six months of training in order to pass as a full-fledged staff and was unable to train with the team.

Missing the once-in-four-years Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year would be unthinkable and national coach K. Dharmaraj decided to spring into action.

Dharmaraj along with assistant coach Lailin Abu Hassan and team manager from National Sports Council (NSC) Firdaus Ismail drove to Kuala Kubu Baru to meet the fire department Commandant PKPjB Mohd Ali Ismail.

The meeting was fruitful.

“The fire department personnel were accommodating and cooperative,” said Dharmaraj when contacted.

“Once Fazilla finishes training next month, she will undergo practical training for two to three months where the fire department has promised to be flexible with her.

“This means she can work on nights or mornings depending on the schedule.

“There are three places she can do her practical. Putrajaya, Kuala Selangor and Jalan Loke Yew.

“The onus is on us to fix her schedule and we will meet another official from the department soon to determine which place will be best for her to do her practical.”

Fire and Rescue department personnel are on call 24 hours and Fazilla can pick her shifts based on the national team training schedule.

It’s going to be a difficult journey for her but Fazilla is one tough woman.

Besides loving the game, she has guardian angels like Dharmaraj and Lailin who go out of the way for their charges.

This is why the Tigress are showing progress as they have people who have faith in them and re willing to go out of their way for their welfare.

Sometimes it takes a personal touch to get the results one wants.

Malaysian uniformed personnel are tough but fair. The fact Dharma and company made an effort to go all the way to meet those in charge has gone over very well.

“Sending e-mails doesn’t work with some, hence face to face meeting was necessary as we could explain things clearly,” said Dharmaraj.

“In the end the commandant was happy we came to explain the situation to him clearly. For Fazilla she can have peace of mind now.”

Malaysia is in Group A with India, Wales, South Africa and England and opens its campaign against the India on Apr 6 at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Apr 4-15.