Fatehah sprints to 110th gold for Malaysia

Monday August 28, 2017
11:03 PM GMT+8

Tools

Fatehah Mustapa won the women’s Sprint gold at the National Velodrome in Nilai August 28, 2017. — Picture via Twitter/KL2017Fatehah Mustapa won the women’s Sprint gold at the National Velodrome in Nilai August 28, 2017. — Picture via Twitter/KL2017NILAI, Aug 28 — Cycling sprint queen Fatehah Mustapa contributed the 110th gold medal to the Malaysian contingent by winning the women’s Sprint gold at the National Velodrome, here tonight.

Fatehah’s gold was just one short of the 111-gold target set for the games to emerge as the overall champion but gave the 2,500 odd fans who had filled the arena to the brim every reason to cheer after coming home with a time of 11.677s to beat team mate Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan while Uyun Muzizah from Indonesia took the bronze.

The gold won by Fatehah was the fifth contributed by the cycling team on the second day of track cycling events in the SEA Games.

Six riders from Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia took part in the event. — Bernama

