FAS has enough funds to settle salary, bonus of players, says Azmin Ali

Former FAS president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali says the association has RM2 million in its coffers. — Picture by KE OoiSHAH ALAM, Jan 16 — The Football Association of Selangor (FAS) has the financial resources needed to settle the salary and bonus of players, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who was the FAS president.

Azmin said since the FAS has RM2 million in its coffers, the money would be enough to settle the outstanding salary and bonus of players.

“They (FAS) were been involved in 'trading' players and should have more than RM2 million. Where is the money?” asked Azmin when met by reporters after the state government's monthly gathering at the State Secretariat Building here today.

The FAS had urged Azmin and former team manager Amiruddin Shari to fulfill their obligations to settle the salary of players and officials for the month of November and the bonus payment promised for making it to the Malaysia Cup final.

Azmin and Amiruddin had however, tendered their resignations as FAS president and team manager.

FAS secretary-general Rosman Ibrahim said though both had tendered their resignations, they should uphold their responsibilities to settle the salary and bonus of players and officials, as the office bearers.

As for claims by a number of non-governmental organisations including Pertubuhan Suara Rakyat Marhaen (SUARA) that the Shah Alam Stadium was in deplorable condition, Azmin said the state government through Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam had always been committed to the maintenance of the stadium.

“Maintenance of the Shah Alam Stadium has always been a priority and last year we carried out upgrading works, including replacing the seats and other facilities through a tender process,” he said. — Bernama