Farina to take best shot at Commonwealth Games

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — National women’s track cyclist, Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan is aiming to garner positive results in her maiden appearance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia starting this weekend.

The 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games gold medalist is down to compete in three events which would see challenges from several top riders in the world from Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain who are expected to dominate the competition venue at Anna Meares Velodrome in Queensland.

“My target is to improve my personal record in the women’s 200m sprint, enter the semi-finals for keirin apart from being in the top five riders with Fatehah Mustapha in the team sprint event.

“I have would give my best shot to win a medal even though I know the competition in the Commonwealth Games would be very tough,” she told Bernama recently.

The Selangor racer said national track cycling coach, John Beasley was also realistic about her chances and told her to better her personal records in the championships.

The 2017 world keirin champion, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang will be leading the challenge of 14 national riders to the Games.

Malaysia’s best outing was in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India which saw former national track cyclist Josiah Ng won a gold medal in the men’s keirin event. — Bernama