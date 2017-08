Farah rebrands as ‘Mohamed’ for road career

Britain’s Mo Farah reacts after coming in second to take silver in the final of the men’s 5000m athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 12, 2017. — AFP picLONDON, Aug 14 — British athletics great Mo Farah wants to be known as ‘Mohamed’ now that he is switching his focus to road racing, he has announced.

“My road name is Mohamed,” he said. “I just feel like Mo is done. I need to forget about what I’ve achieved and what I’ve done (on the track).”

Farah, 34, made the announcement after bringing the curtain down on his glittering track career by winning 10,000 metres gold and 5,000 metres silver at the World Championships in London.

Somalia-born Farah has won four Olympic titles and six world titles, but he bowed out under something of a cloud due to doping allegations against his American coach Alberto Salazar.

He hit out at the media during an emotional press conference on Sunday, accusing them of trying to “destroy” his achievements.

“You can write what you like,” Farah said. “The fact is I’ve achieved what I have from hard work and dedication, putting my balls on the line, year after year, and delivering for my country.

“It’s like a broken record, repeating myself. If I’ve crossed the line, if Alberto’s crossed the line, why bring it up year after year, making it into headlines?

“I’ve achieved what I have achieved. You’re trying to destroy it.” — AFP