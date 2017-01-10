FAP to line up mammoth celebration to welcome Faiz Subri

Mohd Faiz’s stunning performance earned him 59.46 per cent of the votes, staving off the challenge for the award from two others, Johnath Marlone Azevedo da Silva from Brazil who obtained 22.86 per cent and woman footballer Daniuska Rodriguez from Venezuela, who received 10.01 per cent. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A hero’s welcome awaits Penang striker Mohd Faiz Subri after his historic win in the 2016 Fifa Awards, especially winning the Puskas Award which has marked a new milestone in the country’s football history.

Penang team manager Zairil Khir Johari said the Football Association of Penang (FAP) has lined up a mammoth welcome celebration and victory parade to honour Mohd Faiz’s outstanding achievement in winning the award during the prestigious award ceremony held in Zurich, Switzerland last night.

Zairil said FAP officials would also be at the Penang International Airport (PIA) to welcome Mohd Faiz who is expected to arrive at 7pm tomorrow.

“I feel the celebrations will not be confined to Penang alone since the achievement is a victory for the entire nation. I am certain that every Malaysian will be celebrating the occasion with pride,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Mohd Faiz was awarded the Puskas Award by Fifa and presented by former Brazilian star striker Ronaldo at a glittering ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, a first for Malaysian football and Asian football in general.

The Penang striker’s shot at the Puskas Award was courtesy of a spectacular free kick in a Super League match against Pahang on Feb 16 last year, with the ball swerving from an impossible angle into the right corner of the net, leaving a bewildered Pahang goalkeeper — and football fans — in its wake.

The video clip of Mohd Faiz’s phenomenal freekick which was first uploaded by FifaTV on YouTube had been viewed over 2.5 million times while the clips of his rivals Marlone and Rodriguez garnered over one million views.

Since the inception of the Fifa Puskas Award in 2009, only two other Asian players, Kumi Yokoyama and Hisato Sato, both from Japan, have been listed among the top 10 nominees but did not make the cut into the top three finalists in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

The award is named after Hungarian football legend Ferenc Puskas who enjoyed huge success with Real Madrid in the 1950s and 60s as well as the highly successful Hungarian side of the same era.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was the first Puskas Award recipient in 2009, followed by Turkey’s Hamit Altintop (2010), Neymar from Brazil (2011), Slovakian Miroslav Stoch (2012), Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2013) and James Rodriguez from Colombia (2014).

In 2015, an unknown player from Brazil, Wendell Lira, from Club Goianesia took home the award. — Bernama