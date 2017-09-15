Fans urged to use public transportation to watch Asean Para Games opening ceremony

Fans, supporters and members of the public heading to the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to watch the 9th Asean Para Games opening ceremony on Sunday have been urged to use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Fans, supporters and members of the public heading to the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to watch the 9th Asean Para Games opening ceremony on Sunday have been urged to use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion.

The Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (Masoc) in a statement issued today advised fans, supporters and members of the public to use the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and KTM Commuter to arrive their destination.

“All roads around the Kuala Lumpur Sports City in Bukit Jalil will be closed for traffic. Therefore those heading to the stadium must leave early. They can use the Sri Petaling line at Masjid Jamek and arrive at the LRT station in Bukit Jalil.

“However, there will be no extended hours of service for LRT or KTM Commuter. The drop off point for cars, taxi and bus is the LRT station in Bukit Jalil,” said the statement.

The public car park is at the Technology Park Malaysia (TPM) which will be open from 3pm onwards and parking is free.

Free shuttle bus services (OKU friendly) will serve from TPM to the stadium every 10 minutes.

Only 150 OKU car parks will be made available at the Stadium’s Special Parking lot B entrance and only cars with Road Transport Department approved OKU stickers will be allowed to park there.

Buggy service will be available for OKU at the B parking lot.

Only those with special opening ceremony pass, special invitation and those with accreditation would be allowed to enter the stadium. — Bernama