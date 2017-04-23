Fans reason for my success, says Azizulhasni

Azizulhasni signs a bicycle for a lucky fan yesterday. — Picture by Azneal Ishak KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― World keirin champion Azizulhasni Awang vowed to stay “a kampung boy” even though he is now a public figure following his world title win 10 days ago and bagging the Olympic bronze medal last August.

“I may have won Asian titles before but I became ‘famous’ after winning the bronze in Rio de Janeiro eight months ago and now more so after winning the world title in Hong Kong,” said the 29-year from Dungun.

“My life has changed completely. I now have more responsibilities towards my fans.

“In fact, I love meeting them as they inspire me to aim for greater heights,” he said after a meet and greet session with fans yesterday.

“I’m what I am because of the fans whom I called ‘Team Azizul’. The glory is for them and for Malaysians.

“I’m just a simple kampung boy. That will never change even though I’m now a world champion.”

Azizulhasni, affectionately known as Pocket Rocketman, obliterated the field at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong last Thursday to win the gold medal.

With the title, he also won the Rainbow Jersey which must be worn during races throughout the year.

The event yesterday was positioned as an informal get-together to give fans the opportunity to meet the nation’s top cyclist.

“I will return to my base (Melbourne) tonight and only be back next month for the launch of the National Velodrome.

“I will have a short ‘hibernation period’ in Melbourne

“But being a world champion means I must train harder to defend the crown and bag more titles in the other tournament like next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games,” he said.

Azizulhasni also promised to make time for fans each he’s back in Malaysia.

“The fans are part of the reason I’m getting stronger. They boost my determination and confidence.

“When I’m back in the country there will be a session for them,” he promised.

After winning the world champion title, former world No 1 Azizulhasni jumped from No 13 to fourth in the latest UCI keirin ranking.

His sparring partner and rising star, Shah Firdaus Sahrom is fifth.