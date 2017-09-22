Fans mob Carmen for tapping gold at Asean Para Games

Carmen is lost for words after breaking her own record. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― From dancing classes years ago, Carmen Lim is now tapping gold as childhood friend Wong Quan Shuan and 20 fans from Sri KL went to Aquatic Centre to catch her in action.

The 17-year-old student has known Carmen since he was six, from a tap dancing class in Subang.

Watching the S8 (missing left arm) swimmer waltz to gold in the women’s 50m freestyle and two silver medals in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke, Wong was the proudest of her adulating fans.

“The 50m freestyle is her favourite event, and she delivered as expected,” said Wong, praising the gutsy Carmen.

“She is a competitive person and won’t easily give up. Since small, her fighting spirit has always been there. She is my role model and I learned a lot from her. But now she owes us a treat for the gold she just won,” giggled Wong.

Similar sentiments were also echoed by Physical Education teacher Lily Townend who taught Carmen when she was 13.

“Carmen is a bright student as well. She never once used her disability as an excuse when pursuing a goal. She will surely make it big in the future and we are happy for her,” she said.

Meanwhile, Carmen was celebrating with a winning time of 36.48s in the women’s 50m freestyle S8, which bettered her old record of 39.14s set at the 2015 Singapore Para Games.

“I knew I had this win and setting a new record is just beyond words. This gold is dedicated to my family and friends who were there during my hard times. Thank you so much for making this happen,” she said.

After yesterday’s meet, Malaysia’s tally in para swimming stands at six gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze. In last action today, 10 gold medals are up for grabs.