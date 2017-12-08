Fancied Noor Ainaa stumbles out of squash quarter finals

Noor Ainaa bows out in the third round of the Girls’ Under-17 REDtone 11th KL Junior International championships.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Hot favourite Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi suffered a cruel blow after she bowed out in the third round of the girls’ Under-17 REDtone 11th KL Junior International squash championships at National Squash Courts in Bukit Jalil yesterday (today).

The 15-year-old, attached to Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS), was unlucky to bow to Nurul Farzana Fairuz, also 15 from Kedah, 6-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-13 which denied her a ticket to the quarterfinals.

It was disheartening for the joint third seed who picked up an injury, Achilles tendon tear, on Monday, a day before the tourney began. She received a bye on Tuesday and downed Wong Heng Ying from Kedah (seeded 17th-32nd) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 in the second round.

The defeat was also Noor Ainaa’s first to Nurul Farzana (seeded 9-16th) as the former has beaten her on numerous occasions.

“Dr Lai Wai Kong from the National Institute of Sports told me to pull out but I wanted to play on so as not to affect my ranking. I am terribly disappointed,” said Noor Ainaa.

She added that she will take a short break before resuming training under coach Kenny Foo for the SSJM 1st leg (Malaysian squash circuit) in February.

Nurul Farzana will play Japanese Miyu Hirano (seeded No 5-8) in the last eight today.

Miyu defeated M. Ramashree (seeded 9-16) 13-11, 11-4, 12-10 in her third round encounter.

Meanwhile, top seed M. Kiroshanna of Negri Sembilan along with all other top seeded players from various categories also made it to the quarterfinals.

Kiroshanna thumped Charlize Goh from Sarawak 11-3. 11-1, 12-10.

The lanky lass from Negri Sembilan will play Low Jia Hui from Kedah in the quarterfinals.

Jia Hui upstaged Sarawakian Carina Loi 11-4, 11-7, 11-8.

Quarterfinal schedule (today) — Girls’ Under-15 (8.30am), Boys’ Under-15 (9.30am), Girls’ Under-17 (12.30pm), Boys’ Under-17 (1.30pm), Girls’ Under-19 (2.30pm), Boys’ Under-19 (3.30pm).