Fanatic Penang football supporters turn rowdy after defeat

Penang football supporters light up flares after their team's Super League defeat at the State Stadium in Batu Kawan February 11, 2017. — Bernama picBATU KAWAN, Feb 11 — Following the defeat of the Penang team in their Super League match against Sarawak last night, a commotion broke out at the State Stadium here.

The commotion was instigated by fanatic supporters of the “Black Panthers” outside the stadium after the match had ended.

Earlier, the hardcore fans were jeering in dissatisfaction inside the stadium following the end of the match at 11pm, shouting “pengadil bangsat” (useless referee).

The group then gathered outside the stadium after People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) members and the police barred them from entering the compound of the stadium.

Following that, the unruly fans vented their disgruntlement against the Penang Football Association and began hurling mineral bottles and fireworks towards the Rela and the policemen on duty at the stadium's entrance.

The aggressive behaviour of the group forced the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) to fire tear gas canisters and order them to disperse from the area.

Meanwhile, South Seberang Perai deputy police chief DSP Shamsuddin Mamat, who was also at the scene, said the situation was under control and the group was instructed to disperse, adding that no arrests were made.

Penang failed again to grab their first three points in the league due the defeat. Sarawak's Mark Andrew Hartmann scored the winner in the 71st minute. — Bernama