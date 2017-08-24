Family inspires Muhd Ezuan to shoot gold at SEA Games

Muhd Ezuan Nasir (centre) said his family was a big boost to his winning the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle prone event. — Picture via Twitter/My Team MAS PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — The presence of his family in the last minute was a big boost to Muhd Ezuan Nasir who became the first Malaysian gold medallist in the men’s 50m rifle prone event in the SEA Games at the National Shooting Range in Subang near here.

The navy officer delivered the only shooting gold medal today.

The best achievement in the event was a silver by Shahril Sahak in the 2011 edition in Indonesia.

“I thanked Allah SWT and my family especially my parents their undying support.

“Actually I was not aware of my family members’ presence as they arrived late but when I heard their cheers, it really lifted me,” said Muhd Ezuan when met by reporters after the event.

The 2015 SEA Games silver medallist was also grateful to Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin for his assistance and support after he was dropped from the Podium Programme early this year.

Sharing Muhd Ezuan’s joy was coach Mohd Sabki Mohd Din who was proud of his outstanding performance.

“I have always been confident with him as Muhd Ezuan had won a silver medal in 2014 Asian Games in South Korea,” said the former national shooter.

Mohd Sabki is also hopeful the national squad will be at the podium in two more events tomorrow namely the women’s 10m air rifle and the men’s 50m rifle three positions. — Bernama