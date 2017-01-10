FAM to announce incentive for Faiz tomorrow

FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (left) says an announcement will be made during the welcoming ceremony for Mohd Faiz on his return from Zurich tomorrow. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will be announcing the incentive for Mohd Faiz Subri who clinched the 2016 International Football Federation (Fifa) Puskas Award to be presented tomorrow.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, when contacted by Bernama today, said the announcement would be made during the welcoming ceremony for Mohd Faiz on his return from Zurich, scheduled at 3.15pm tomorrow at the KL International Airport (KLIA).

Mohd Faiz, 29, received his best recognition in his career after scoring the most beautiful goal in the world for 2016, a curving freekick which contributed to Penang's 4-1 victory over Pahang in a Super Leaque match at Penang City Stadium on Feb 16 last year.

He also created history by being the first Asian player to win the award which was in honour of Hungarian football legend, Ferenc Puska who found success with Real Madrid in the 1950s and 60s as well as with his country's national team.

Faiz defeated two other finalists, Johnath Marlone Azevedo da Silva of Brazil and Venezuela's Under-17 women player Daniuska Rodriguez to garner the award which was first won by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. — Bernama