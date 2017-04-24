FAM stands firm on playing N. Korea on neutral venue

Hamidin said Malaysia will not back track on a decision to play the match against North Korea at a neutral ground. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) remains firm about playing the 2019 Asia Cup qualifying match against North Korea on June 8 at a neutral venue.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said Malaysia will not back track on a decision to play the match against North Korea at a neutral ground although the North Korea Football Association (PRKFA) want the match to be played in Pyongyang, North Korea.

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as the representative of Fifa to organise the 2019 Asia Cup Qualifier can decide although PRKFA had sent a letter to the AFC stating they wished to play the match in North Korea. North Korea had also assured the AFC that the safety of the Malaysian squad will be guaranteed,” he said after attending the Malaysian Malays Football Association (PBMM) annual general meeting here today.

Hamidin said the AFC wants a letter from the government, either from the Youth and Sports Ministry or Home Ministry, to support FAM’s request.

“We will meet the Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss the issue. What is important is that the FAM led by president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is not in favour of playing the match in North Korea,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamidin said all 2019 Asia Cup qualifying matches involving Malaysia would be played at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, Johor.

“There are many reasons for deciding to play the matches in Larkin. One of them is the infrastructure and facilities available there. We have also sent a letter to the AFC about the decision (to play matches in Larkin), because our earlier choice was either the Shah Alam Stadium or National Stadium in Bukit Jalil,” he said. ― Bernama