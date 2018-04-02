FAM sec-gen Hamidin Amin to run for president

Datuk Hamidin Amin (left) has majority support to be the next FAM president. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — There will be a new FA of Malaysia (FAM) president after July 14 when the congress meet and vote in current secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Amin.

At the first FAM executive committee meeting for the 2017-2021 period, the council decided Deputy President Datuk Wira Yusoff Mahadi will be acting president until the congress in July.

“We accept our president’s resignation with a heavy heart and we hope this change will happen smoothly,” said Yusoff.

“My job will be to maintain the harmony within the association. I’m not here to make changes or anything like that as the congress is in three months. We will have discussions with the affiliates to ensure things happen in a proper fashion.”

Hamidin received the majority’s support to be the next president.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former president Tunku Ismail Ibrahim have also thrown their support behind him, and by Hamidin’s own admission this is the final step for him in his footballing career.

“I met with the president and affiliates and waited till today to see what their decision was. I’m honoured to have so much support. I’m ready to be the president.” said Hamidin.

Last week, the Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail stepped down as the president, after his previous announcement was denied by FAM.

The 34-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim club owner announced his resignation at a media conference after the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership’s 2018 annual congress in Johor.