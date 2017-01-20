FAM reduces punishment against Perak Football Association

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has reduced the punishment against the Perak Football Association (Pafa) after reviewing the appeal made by Pafa.

FAM Appeals Committee chairman Datuk A. Gnanarajah said during a meeting today, the committee agreed to reduce the punishment to play three matches behind closed doors at home to two, which would take effect from February 4.

As such, fans would be allowed to watch the Perak's inaugural Super League match against Pahang at Perak Stadium in Ipoh on Saturday (January 21),” he said in a statement released by FAM today.

He said, however, that the RM47,500 fine imposed by the FAM Disciplinary Committee against Pafa on November 2, was retained.

The latest ruling will see Perak play behind closed doors for its Super League clash against Melaka United on February 4, in addition to a FA Cup second round match against the winners of the match between the Malay Football Association Malaysia and SAMB FC, on February 15.

The FAM Disciplinary Committee had previously imposed a punishment of playing three matches behind closed doors in addition to a fine of RM47,500 against Pafa.

This followed the action of Perak fans in throwing bottles towards Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) supporters in a case which caused injuries during a Super League match between JDT and Perak at Perak Stadium on August 6 last year.

Gnanarajah also said the committee rejected an appeal submitted by Sarawak player Mohd Hairol Mokhtar against a suspension and fine meted out on September 1.

The RM2,000 fine on the player would be retained while the suspension from all M-League competitions would be increased from six months to seven months.

This means, Mohd Hairol, who began serving his sentence on September 1, would only be allowed back into action after March 31.

Mohd Hairol was handed the punishment after found guilty of violent conduct against the referee during a Malaysia Cup match between Kedah and Sarawak at Stadium Darul Aman, Alor Setar, on July 13 last year. ― Bernama