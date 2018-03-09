FAM gets discount in compensation payable to Slovak football club

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — The €1.4 million (RM6.73 million) compensation sought by ViOn a.s club from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for breaking the deal with the Slovak football club has be reduced to €300,000 (RM1.44 million).

FAM president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said the reduction was made possible following a negotiation between the national football governing body and the club.

“We have good news. After we negotiated the matter, they agreed to a settlement of only €300,000, payable in three instalments,” he told reporters after chairing the FAM executive committee meeting here today.

Tunku Ismail said the reduction in the amount of compensation would definitely save FAM’s money.

ViOn had initially sought a compensation of €1.4 million after FAM allegedly breached the agreement on the training of the Harimau Muda C squad in Slovakia in 2015.

The squad coached by Hassan Sazali Waras was supposed to have been undergone training for two years and another two optional years with the club.

However, the training could not proceed after the FAM executive committee meeting on November 24, 2015, decided that the Harimau Muda programme would be dissolved, hence leaving the Slovak club unhappy before they decided to seek compensation.

Meanwhile, Tunku Ismail said FAM would bid to host the 20th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Championship (B-23) final in January 2020.

He said the request to bid would be submitted next week as the closing date of the application is in May.

The decision to bid was reached at today’s meeting, Tunku Ismail said. — Bernama