FAM: Effectiveness of ‘VAR’ must be studied first

VAR is a video-based system aimed at improving the quality of officiating matches, as well as to reduce controversy over decisions made in a game. — Picture courtesy of Fifa.com KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — An in-depth study on the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system must be carried out to ensure the system is effective in improving the quality of football matches in the country.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Referees Committee chairman Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh said the use of the system would not only be costly, but it still relied on the expertise of a referee to make an accurate decision.

He claimed that several European countries such as England were also in a dilemma on whether to implement the system in their top flight league, as it often contradicted the decisions made by the referee in charge.

“There are some countries like England, for example, who are still in a dilemma on using VAR, but it is best to state here that the VAR system is actually controlled by humans in making decisions, rather than technology itself.

“In this regard, we hope world bodies like the IFAB (International Football Association Board) can give a better decision on this matter, and we hope in the long run, VAR will become cheap, because it is costly today,” he told Bernama recently.

Meanwhile, Subkhiddin, who is also a former International Football Federation (Fifa) referee, said he had informed FAM president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on the matter who has also reportedly agreed to delay implementing the system until after the 2018 Fifa World Cup, which will be held from June 14 to July 15 in Russia.

FAM was previously said to be planning to introduce VAR in the 2018 Super League, by using the 2017 Malaysia Cup semi-finals and final to test the effectiveness of the technology.

Some European countries such as Italy and Germany have begun implementing the VAR system in their respective football competitions.

VAR is a video-based system aimed at improving the quality of officiating matches, as well as to reduce controversy over decisions made in a game, by allowing the referee to re-examine several incidents which were not very clear or obvious on the field.

The system focuses on four things — validating goals, determining if a player should be yellow- or red-carded, determining if a penalty kick should be awarded, and avoiding referees from handing out decisions against the wrong players. — Bernama