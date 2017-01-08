Faiz’s wonder goal not by chance, says team-mate Failee

Faiz Subri has caught the world’s attention with his amazing goal . The Penang player believes in constant practice at freekicks. ― Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The incredible goal scored by Mohd Faiz Subri was not based on sheer luck, but rather a technique that was often practised by the Penang midfielder during training sessions.

This was disclosed by teammate Mohd Failee Mohamad Ghazli, who praised Mohd Faiz's attitude of training overtime.

Mohd Failee, who is Penang's striker, said he believed Mohd Faiz's prowess in taking a free kick was not something unusual and was certainly not a coincidence.

“We (teammates) often see Mohd Faiz scoring such goals in training. He takes the initiative to continue training for freekicks 15 minutes after the actual training session is over,” said the 30-year-old.

Mohd Faiz himself had acknowledged the use of the "knuckleball" technique, one that he practised almost every day.

Mohd Failee further explained that any player who was tasked to take a freekick should have high confidence that it can be executed well.

He said Mohd Faiz clearly demonstrated his confidence and will to make history.

Meanwhile, the father of the player born in Ayer Hitam, Kedah, Subri Kader said the goal was a result of persistent training by Mohd Faiz.

What is most interesting is the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) also took interest in studying the amazing kick by Mohd Faiz.

According to an article from Fifa's website, the outcome of a study conducted by Kerstin Wieczorek, a project manager for an engineering company based in Germany, the goal was probably scored using the outside of the foot.

“Judging from the curve going to the right, the ball is spinning in a clockwise direction from the player's point of view, so he probably hits it with the outside of the foot on the left side of the ball.

“Then, the spin is not only directed sideways, but vertically as well, which could make it dip more as it arrives at the goal,” he said.

The goal, which was deemed to have “defied the laws of physics” was scored by Mohd Faiz during a Super League match against Pahang, which Penang went on to win 4-1, on February 16 last year. — Bernama