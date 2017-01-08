Faiz’s ‘knuckleball’ set to score in Zurich

Faiz Subri is the centre of attraction as fans take a wefie with him at Penang International Airport January 7, 2017. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, Jan 8 — It has been an exciting 11 months for Penang footballer Faiz Subri.

Faiz has been making headlines here and abroad since his amazing “knuckleball” goal against Pahang last February.

He was shorlisted for the 2016 Fifa Puskas Award and in the next 24 hours, he will know if he joins football greats on stage during the ceremony in Zurich.

Fans flocked to the Penang International Airport yesterday as they wished Faiz the best ahead of the historical moment. Faiz will leave for Zurich from KL International Airport today.

Accompanying Faiz to Zurich will be his wife, Norzawanis Hashim, 29, their sons, Akif Fayyadh, four, eight-month-old Muhammad Aqil Zayyan and FA of Penang vice-president Mohd Azizudin Sharif.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time. If I win, I’ll be happy as I would have put Malaysia on the world map,” said the 29-year-old.

Despite the sub-zero temperature in Zurich, Faiz said he would wear baju melayu and tengkolok during the ceremony. He has been given the green light by the organisers to wear the traditional Malay costume during the suit and tie event.

Faiz said he had prepared his speech in English. Prior to yesterday, he had said he wanted to speak in Bahasa Malaysia if he was invited on stage.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Faiz’s parents Subri Kader, 65, and Saadiah Ishak, 56, were also at the airport.

Malaysians have another day to vote as the winner would be announced tomorrow.

The other two finalists are Jonath Marlone Azevedo da Silva of Brazil and woman footballer Daniusa Rodriguez of Venezuela.

Subri hoped Malaysians would pray that his son would be able to bring glory to Malaysia by winning the award.

“Hopefully, with the blessings of Allah, the prayers of supporters will be fulfilled,” he said.

Subri, who resides in Ayer Hitam, Kedah said: “I will watch the event on television.”

Twitter user, @RichmanHazim yesterday posted: “Two more days to the 2016 Fifa Puskas Awards, can’t want to see the goal by Faiz announced as the champion.”

“Faiz Subri is the pride of Malaysia, let’s pray for his success at Fifa 2016,” said Siti Norasah Ahmad in her Facebook entry.

They also called on Malaysians to continue voting for Faiz.

Another Twitter user, @fuad_hahaa said: “Faiz Subri is just one more step away from lifting the Fifa Puskas Award!”

“There are three finalists and Faiz Subri is one of them. Come on Malaysians, do something for your country!” tweeted @dayangsuhana_.

Mohamad Arif, had in his Facebook entry said: “Be part of history, let’s do it for Faiz Subri.”

Faiz’s physics defying goal had not only won the hearts of locals but also captured the imagination of fans worldwide when the video of his goal on Youtube was viewed more than his two other competitors.

As of 2.30pm yesterday, the video clip, which was first uploaded by FIFATV on Nov 21, had been viewed more than 2.3 million times — more than da Silva (1.4 million) and Rodriguez (1.1 million).