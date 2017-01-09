Faiz Subri’s ‘physics defying goal’ gets 2.4 million viewership

Mohd Faiz Subri’s sublime free kick for Penang in a Super League match against Pahang in February 2016 has been the talk of football fans for several months. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The ‘physics defying goal’ by Mohd Faiz Subri continues to draw the attention of football fans with 2.4 million viewership.

As at 1.30pm today, the video uploaded by FifaTV on November 21, 2016, has been watched by 2,404,506 surfers from all over the world.

His two contenders, Johnath Marlon Azevedo da Silva of Brazil and Daniuska Rodriguez of Venezuela are left trailing far behind.

Azevedo da Silva is second place with 1,515,215 viewership while sole women’s player, Rodriguez is third with 1,173,508 viewership.

Winner of the Puskas Award 2016 will be announced at Fifa Football Awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, at 1.30am (Malaysian time) on January 10.

Football fans still have the opportunity to vote for Mohd Faiz through the Fifa official website (www.fifa.com).

The Puskas Award is given to the scorer of the most beautiful goal of the year. It was named after legendary striker Ferenc Puskas of Hungary.

Puskas won three European Cups while playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid from 1959 to 1966.

Since first introduced in 2009, the Puskas Award had been won by world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and James Rodriguez. — Bernama