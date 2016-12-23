Faiz Subri leading the pack in chase for Fifa’s Puskas Award

FAM said Faiz Subri’s wonder goal is now in the running to be one of the finalists for Fifa Puskás Award 2016. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A video clip of Faiz Subri’s ‘physics-defying’ goal, uploaded on FifaTV which is also available on YouTube, has taken a commanding lead over two of his contenders.

If social media was a barometer for the frontrunner in Fifa’s 2016 Puskas Awards, the Penang striker’s wonder goal must be a shoo-in for the award which will be announced on Jan 9.

As of 2.30pm today, the video clip uploaded on November 21, has been viewed by 2,137,908 compared with Jonath Marlone Azevedo da Silva from Brazil (1,351,227) and Daniuska Rodriguez from Venezuela (1,053,840), the two contenders for the award.

Fifa on November 19 had shortlisted 10 spectacular goals scored from September 30, 2015 till September 30, 2016 for the Fifa Puskas Awards for voting on its website.

The top three goals with most votes went through a second round of voting and the winners will be announced in Zurich, Switzerland on January 9.

Faiz Subri’s 62nd minute freekick during a Super League match against Pahang appeared to defy physics as the ball curled from an impossible angle into the right corner of the net, leaving the Pahang goalkeeper rooted to the ground and was viewed worldwide since it went viral on the social media.

The Puskas Award was named after Hungarian legendary striker Ferenc Puskas who won three European titles with Spanish giants Real Madrid from 1959 to 1966.

Since it was introduced in 2009, the award which is aimed at recognising the most beautiful goal all year round, had been won by several world football stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and James Rodriguez.

Netizens have continued to pour support for Faiz Subri’s goal in the hope that he would become the first Malaysian or rather Asian to win the most prestigious award.

The Fifa Puskás Award, created in honour and in memory of Ferenc Puskás, the captain and star of the Hungarian national team during the 1950s, was inaugurated at the 2009 Fifa World Player Gala and presented to the player — man or woman — who has scored the “most beautiful goal” during the past year. — Bernama