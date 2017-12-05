FA Cup hots up as Liverpool face Everton in derby draw

Liverpool will face Everton for the second time when they meet in the third round of the FA Cup in early January. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 5 ― Liverpool will host city rivals Everton for the second time inside a month when they face-off in the third round of the FA Cup in early January after the draw was made yesterday.

Liverpool ― who beat Everton in the 2012 semi-final, their last FA Cup meeting ― also host their struggling neighbours in the Premier League next Sunday.

Everton have had a torrid time in the Premier League so far this season and failed to progress to the knockout stages in the Europa League, although they have the survival specialist Sam Allardyce now installed as manager.

Adding extra spice is a tense relationship between Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Allardyce, with the latter making disparaging remarks about the German in the past.

Klopp, though, offered an olive branch last week, wishing Allardyce ― who has brought in former Liverpool midfielder and coach Sammy Lee onto his staff ― well in his new job.

Liverpool have beaten Everton on both the occasions they have met in the final in 1986 and 1989.

Their overall head to head FA Cup record has seen them clash on 23 occasions, with Liverpool winning 10, Everton seven, and six draws.

Elsewhere, holders Arsenal's first challenge is an away trip to second tier Nottingham Forest while Premier League leaders Manchester City face a potentially tricky home tie with Burnley.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League giants to face second tier opposition with Manchester United at home to Derby County and last season's beaten finalists Chelsea away at Norwich.

Several Premier League sides could fall prey to giant killing exploits.

Inconsistent Southampton travel to Fulham, and struggling West Ham and Swansea are away at third tier highflyers Shrewsbury and Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Draw (Ties to be played January 5-7)

Ipswich v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham v Burton

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry v Stoke

Newport v Leeds

Bolton v Huddersfield

Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

QPR v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby

Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom

Doncaster v Rochdale

Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester

Blackburn or Crewe v Hull

Cardiff v Mansfield

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury v West Ham

Wolves v Swansea

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle v Luton

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe v Preston

Norwich v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday ― AFP