FA charges Burnley defender Tarkowski with violent conduct

Tuesday December 19, 2017
05:30 PM GMT+8

Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince in action with Burnley’s James Tarkowski at Turf Moor in Burnley, September 23, 2017. — Reuters picHuddersfield Town’s Tom Ince in action with Burnley’s James Tarkowski at Turf Moor in Burnley, September 23, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 19 — Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association after appearing to elbow Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray in the ribs in Saturday’s 0-0 Premier League draw.

Tarkowski was not punished by referee Chris Kavanagh for the off-the-ball incident inside Burnley’s box in the 35th minute, shortly after Murray had missed a penalty following a tangle with the centreback.

The player has been charged retrospectively by the FA after three former elite match officials reviewed the incident.

Burnley have until 1800 GMT today to respond and Tarkowski could miss games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town if he accepts the charge. — Reuters

