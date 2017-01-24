Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:17 am GMT+8

FA charges Arsenal’s Wenger with misconduct

Tuesday January 24, 2017
07:33 AM GMT+8

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger clashes with fourth official Anthony Taylor before being sent to the stands during the match against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London January 22, 2017. — Reuters picArsenal manager Arsene Wenger clashes with fourth official Anthony Taylor before being sent to the stands during the match against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London January 22, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 24 ― Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said yesterday.

Wenger was angered by a decision to award Burnley a penalty late in the game on Sunday which Arsenal won 2-1.

“It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.”

Wenger has until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond. ― Reuters

