Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

FA announce full-time English women’s top flight

Wednesday September 27, 2017
11:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Tahfiz fire suspects to be charged with murder tomorrowTahfiz fire suspects to be charged with murder tomorrow

British banker to appeal conviction over HK double murdersBritish banker to appeal conviction over HK double murders

MAS CEO Bellew dismisses rumours of his return to RyanairMAS CEO Bellew dismisses rumours of his return to Ryanair

Johor laundrette apologises, removes ‘Muslim-only’ signJohor laundrette apologises, removes ‘Muslim-only’ sign

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The current Women's Super League was set up in 2011.— Reuters picThe current Women's Super League was set up in 2011.— Reuters picLONDON, Sept 27 —The English Football Association announced a major revamp of women’s football today, with a top tier of 14 full-time teams planned for the start of next season in order to boost standards.

The current Women’s Super League was set up in 2011 and a second tier, Super League Two, was added in 2014. There are 10 teams in each but several are still part-time.

Following a review of the structure, the FA now wants to make a clear distinction between full-time and part-time teams in order to raise standards and boost the popularity of women’s football.

Below the new top flight will be a national league of up to 12 semi-professional sides, with the current FA Women’s Premier League sitting beneath that in tiers three and four as regional competitions featuring promotion and relegation.

The revamp comes at a time of uncertainty at the top of the sport after England Women’s manager Mark Sampson was sacked last week for “inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour” in a previous role as a club manager.

In a statement, the FA’s head of women’s leagues and competitions Katie Brazier said: “Providing an elite performance environment will produce more and better players, increase the interest and excitement via more competitive leagues, attract a greater number of fans and, in turn, deliver improved commercial viability for clubs and the leagues.”

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea started their 2017/18 campaign on Sunday with a 6-0 win over Bristol City, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Sunderland also gained victories over the opening weekend. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline