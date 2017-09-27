FA announce full-time English women’s top flight

The current Women's Super League was set up in 2011.— Reuters picLONDON, Sept 27 —The English Football Association announced a major revamp of women’s football today, with a top tier of 14 full-time teams planned for the start of next season in order to boost standards.

The current Women’s Super League was set up in 2011 and a second tier, Super League Two, was added in 2014. There are 10 teams in each but several are still part-time.

Following a review of the structure, the FA now wants to make a clear distinction between full-time and part-time teams in order to raise standards and boost the popularity of women’s football.

Below the new top flight will be a national league of up to 12 semi-professional sides, with the current FA Women’s Premier League sitting beneath that in tiers three and four as regional competitions featuring promotion and relegation.

The revamp comes at a time of uncertainty at the top of the sport after England Women’s manager Mark Sampson was sacked last week for “inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour” in a previous role as a club manager.

In a statement, the FA’s head of women’s leagues and competitions Katie Brazier said: “Providing an elite performance environment will produce more and better players, increase the interest and excitement via more competitive leagues, attract a greater number of fans and, in turn, deliver improved commercial viability for clubs and the leagues.”

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea started their 2017/18 campaign on Sunday with a 6-0 win over Bristol City, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Sunderland also gained victories over the opening weekend. — AFP