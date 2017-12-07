Ex-Arsenal centreback Sol Campbell says willing to coach Harimau Malaya

Upclose and personal with former Spurs and Arsenal star Sol Campbell during an event for Astro Supersport yesterday. — Picture by Razak GhazaliPETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — With Nelo Vingada’s resignation as Harimau Malaya coach yesterday, ironically a few hours before the announcement, former Arsenal centreback Sol Campbell admitted he was willing to take up the challenge, albeit in a different role.

Campbell revealed he keeps his options open as a coach, including to manage any Asian clubs.

“Including to coach Malaysia, yes...why not? Malaysia may need a good football consultant and I can help on that,” said the former England international yesterday, here in town for Astro Supersport’s EPL coverage.

Asked if Malaysia’s aim to play at the World Cup in 2050 is realistic, Campbell said without a doubt. “Malaysia needs a strong team and players, you need to set up a proper league.

“Malaysia needs good infrastructure, with a strong base and a blueprint. To (reach the) World Cup ... definitely, it will take time. So 2050 is realistic,” he added.

Previously, Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said one of the aspirations of the 2050 National Transformation (TN50) is for Malaysia to qualify for the World Cup.