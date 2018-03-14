Everton’s Iceland midfielder Sigurdsson out for up to eight weeks

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal against Crystal Palace during their Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool February 10, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 14 — Everton’s Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is expected to return to action from a knee injury in six to eight weeks, the Premier League club said today allaying concerns that he could miss out on the World Cup.

Sigurdsson was injured against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday raising doubts about his fitness for the finals in Russia starting in June but following a consultation with a specialist the prognosis is not as bad as first feared.

The 28-year-old, who has four league goals and three assists for Everton this season, is Iceland’s main creative force and his absence from the tournament would have been a major blow.

“We’ll continue to assess Gylfi’s progress on a week-to-week basis and the medical team will work very closely with him... to get him back playing as quickly as possible,” Everton manager Sam Allardyce said on the club website (www.evertonfc.com). — Reuters