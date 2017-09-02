Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Everton’s Barkley denies having medical during transfer window

Saturday September 2, 2017
09:20 PM GMT+8

Everton's Ross Barkley denied doing a medical with any team. ― Reuters picEverton's Ross Barkley denied doing a medical with any team. ― Reuters picLONDON, Sept 2 — Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has denied reports saying he underwent a medical at Premier League champions Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

On Thursday, Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri told Sky Sports that Barkley had travelled to Chelsea’s training ground for a medical ahead of a planned £35 million (RM193.6 million) move, but had changed his mind about the transfer.

“Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point,” Barkley, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, said on his Twitter account.

“I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit.

“Thanks for all of the support.”

England international Barkley, 23, is in the final year of his contract at Everton and is yet to feature for Ronald Koeman’s side in the current campaign. — Reuters

