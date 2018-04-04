Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Everton must impose themselves on Liverpool, says Coleman

Wednesday April 4, 2018
03:17 PM GMT+8

Tools

Seamus Coleman says he is savouring every moment of being back in action as Everton chase their first victory in the Merseyside derby since October 2010. — AFP picSeamus Coleman says he is savouring every moment of being back in action as Everton chase their first victory in the Merseyside derby since October 2010. — AFP picLONDON,April 4 ― Seamus Coleman says Everton must impose themselves from the kick-off on Saturday against Liverpool if they are to produce a victory.

The fullback, who returned for Everton in January after 10 months out with a double-leg break, said he is savouring every moment of being back in action as they chase their first victory in the Merseyside derby since October 2010.

“We need to show we want to win these games,” the 29-year-old Irish defender told the club website.

“You definitely sense it (the derby) is a different game. Some people might be nervous, some people might enjoy it, but after 10 months out I can't wait for the game.

“Going into every game I firmly believe we can win and it's the same on Saturday. We need to step up to the plate for our fans and hopefully we can get the crowd behind us early on.”

Everton are ninth in the league on 40 points. Liverpool are third. ― Reuters

