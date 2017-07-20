Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Everton midfielder Barkley out for a month after groin surgery

Thursday July 20, 2017
08:56 AM GMT+8

Ross Barkely is now a doubt for the start of the new season after a groin surgery. ― Reuters picRoss Barkely is now a doubt for the start of the new season after a groin surgery. ― Reuters picLONDON, July 20 ― Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has had groin surgery and will be out for four weeks, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Barkley, who did not travel with Everton's squad to a pre-season training game in the Netherlands and also missed a trip to Tanzania earlier this month because of the injury, is now a doubt for the start of the new season.

Everton begin their Premier League campaign at home to Stoke City on August 12.

“Ross Barkley underwent surgery today on his groin,” Everton said in a statement on their website. “The surgery has been a success and he is expected to be able to return to play in approximately four weeks.”

Barkley, 23, has yet to sign a new contract with Everton and has been linked by British media with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. ― Reuters

