Everton board will decide Barkley’s future, says Allardyce

Barkley is in the final year of his contract and has declined a new offer. ― Reuters picLIVERPOOL, Dec 15 — Everton midfielder Ross Barkley’s future at the Premier League club will be decided by the board, manager Sam Allardyce said.

The 24-year-old England international is in the final year of his contract and has declined a new offer.

“If someone comes in during January and says: ‘Here you go’ (with an offer) and the club says: ‘Look, if he’s not going to sign for us this has to be the case,’ then I accept that,” Allardyce told reporters.

“If Ross stays until the end of the season and I feel he is giving 100 per cent to the team, like he has done since he was a kid, then he is an available asset for us until he leaves on a free transfer. I would hate that to happen but it might do.”

Barkley has not featured for Everton this season due to a hamstring injury.

Allardyce also said defenders Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate and forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be important to Everton’s future success after they signed new long-term contracts.

“... There’s no doubt in my mind that they will play big roles at Everton for a long time to come,” the former England manager told the club’s website. (www.evertonfc.com)

Everton, who have found some form under Allardyce since he was appointed late last month, have risen to 10th in the league and host bottom-side Swansea City on Monday. — Reuters