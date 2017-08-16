Everton agree deal for Swansea’s Sigurdsson, reports say

Gylfi Sigurdsson played a key part in Swansea avoiding relegation last season, scoring nine goals while his 13 assists was the third best total in the Premier League. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 16 ― Everton have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City's Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson for a fee of about £45 million (RM248.8 million), British media reported yesterday.

Sigurdsson, 27, played a key part in Swansea avoiding relegation last season, scoring nine goals while his 13 assists was the third best total in the Premier League.

The BBC reported that Sigurdsson would have a medical at Swansea's fellow top-flight club Everton today.

British media reported that Everton had two bids rejected for Sigurdsson, with Swansea wanting £50 million.

Sigurdsson, who spent two years at Tottenham Hotspur before joining Swansea, where he had a spell on loan from Hoffenheim in 2012, would be Everton's record signing, beating the £31.8 million they paid Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

Belgium striker Lukaku joined Manchester United in July for a fee of £75 million according to British media. ― Reuters