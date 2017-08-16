Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Everton agree deal for Swansea’s Sigurdsson, reports say

Wednesday August 16, 2017
08:19 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump defiant, blames both sides for Charlottesville chaosTrump defiant, blames both sides for Charlottesville chaos

Ansa Broadcast looks to challenge Astro’s hold on satellite TVAnsa Broadcast looks to challenge Astro’s hold on satellite TV

The Edit: Ways to protect kids’ eyesThe Edit: Ways to protect kids’ eyes

The Edit: DJ insists he never groped Taylor SwiftThe Edit: DJ insists he never groped Taylor Swift

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Gylfi Sigurdsson played a key part in Swansea avoiding relegation last season, scoring nine goals while his 13 assists was the third best total in the Premier League. — Reuters picGylfi Sigurdsson played a key part in Swansea avoiding relegation last season, scoring nine goals while his 13 assists was the third best total in the Premier League. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 16 ― Everton have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City's Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson for a fee of about £45 million (RM248.8 million), British media reported yesterday.

Sigurdsson, 27, played a key part in Swansea avoiding relegation last season, scoring nine goals while his 13 assists was the third best total in the Premier League.

The BBC reported that Sigurdsson would have a medical at Swansea's fellow top-flight club Everton today.

British media reported that Everton had two bids rejected for Sigurdsson, with Swansea wanting £50 million.

Sigurdsson, who spent two years at Tottenham Hotspur before joining Swansea, where he had a spell on loan from Hoffenheim in 2012, would be Everton's record signing, beating the £31.8 million they paid Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

Belgium striker Lukaku joined Manchester United in July for a fee of £75 million according to British media. ― Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline