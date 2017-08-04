Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Everton, AC Milan secure Europa League progress

Friday August 4, 2017
11:27 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Philippines Duterte signs law granting tuition-free educationPhilippines Duterte signs law granting tuition-free education

The Edit: How to use your vacation to find inner peaceThe Edit: How to use your vacation to find inner peace

Blaze sweeps through Dubai skyscraper for second timeBlaze sweeps through Dubai skyscraper for second time

Villagers cry foul over offensive road name on Google Maps, WazeVillagers cry foul over offensive road name on Google Maps, Waze

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) celebrates scoring their first goal against MFK Ruzomberok in Ruzomberok, Slovakia Aug 3, 2017. — Action Images via ReutersEverton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) celebrates scoring their first goal against MFK Ruzomberok in Ruzomberok, Slovakia Aug 3, 2017. — Action Images via ReutersPARIS, Aug 4 — Youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench to grab the goal that handed Everton a 1-0 win away to Slovakia’s Ruzomberok yesterday as they secured their progress to the Europa League play-off round.

Calvert-Lewin, who scored the winner for England in the under-20 World Cup final in June, replaced summer signing Sandro Ramirez in the second half and produced a cool finish with 10 minutes remaining.

That allowed Everton to win the third qualifying round tie 2-0 on aggregate, with progress all that matters for the Premier League side after two performances in which they struggled to convince against the third-placed side in Slovakia last season.

Among the headline winners yesterday were AC Milan, the seven-time European champions beating Universitatea Craiova 2-0 at San Siro in their second leg to go through 3-0 on aggregate.

Giacomo Bonaventura and teenager Patrick Cutrone scored the hosts’ goals against the Romanian visitors.

Athletic Bilbao, runners-up in 2012, beat Dinamo Bucharest 3-0, with Raul Garcia netting twice, to go through 4-1 on aggregate.

Zenit St Petersburg, Red Star Belgrade, Panathinaikos and Fenerbahce were among the other winners.

Marseille are also into the play-off round after following a 4-2 victory at home to Oostende last week with a 0-0 draw in Belgium in the return.

However, fellow French side Bordeaux were knocked out by the Hungarians of Videoton, the Uefa Cup runners-up of 1985. 

Videoton’s 1-0 win secured a 2-2 aggregate score as they went through on away goals.

PSV Eindhoven were also knocked out, the Dutch club losing 1-0 away to Osijek of Croatia to go out 2-0 on aggregate.

And Freiburg of the German Bundesliga took a 1-0 lead to Slovenia for their return against Domzale, only to lose 2-0 on the night and go out.

The draw for the play-offs takes place today, with the losing sides from the Champions League third qualifying round also going into the hat. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline