Eriksen scores twice as Tottenham cruise into Cup quarters

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring their third goal with Lucas Moura against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea March 17, 2018. — Reuters picSWANSEA, March 17 — Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen scored twice in a 3-0 victory at Swansea City as the north London club breezed into the FA Cup semi-finals today.

The Dane’s exquisite left-foot strike put Spurs in front after 11 minutes in a one-sided tie at the Liberty Stadium.

Erik Lamela buried a right-foot shot past Swansea’s Swedish keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt to make it 2-0 before the interval and Eriksen killed off the hosts just past the hour.

Swansea, playing in their first FA Cup quarter-final since 1964, were without cup-tied striker Andre Ayew and his bother Jordan, who was suspended, and offered little resistance as the visitors enjoyed a comfortable 90 minutes.

The home side’s only chance came just after halftime when Tottenham’s former Swansea keeper Michel Vorm made a fine double save to deny Martin Olsson and Tammy Abraham.

Eight-times FA Cup winners Tottenham are looking to lift the trophy for the first time since 1991, since when they have lost seven semi-finals, most recently to Chelsea last year.

Spurs will effectively enjoy home advantage in the semi-final because Wembley, which stages the semis, has been their temporary home this season while their new stadium is built.

Twelve-times winners Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion later today with Chelsea visiting Leicester City and third-tier Wigan Athletic hosting Southampton tomorrow. — Reuters