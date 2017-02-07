Enrique says onus on Atletico to attack Barca in second leg

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique Martinez at the bench before La Liga match against Atletico Bilbao in Barcelona Feb 4, 2017.
BARCELONA, Feb 7 — The pressure is on Atletico Madrid to score goals in their Spanish Cup semifinal second leg against Barcelona, the Catalans' coach Luis Enrique said yesterday.

Barca edged last week's first leg at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid 2-1 meaning Atletico need to score at least twice, due to the away goals rule, to stand any chance of progressing to the final.

“The match situation is that one team has a clear advantage, which is us, while the other is obliged to score two goals,” said Enrique.

“It will be a match which forces Atletico Madrid to show more.”

The visitors to the Camp Nou today have enjoyed much success in that fabled stadium in recent seasons, but Enrique said that was playing a style in which they "camped in their own half" whereas now they will be forced to “press high up the pitch.”

Enrique is hoping to recover injured midfield pair Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta for the game.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said his team will “play with the same intensity that we've shown in the best moments of this season.”

The Argentine admitted it will be “difficult” to progress but added: “We're confident and we know how we want to approach the match. We'll give our all.”

The winners will face either Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final. Those two drew their first leg 0-0 and meet tomorrow in the return. — AFP