English FA charges Newcastle striker Mitrovic over violent conduct

Newcastle United’s Aleksandar Mitrovic salutes the fans after the match against West Ham United at the St. James’ Park in Newcastle on August 26, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 30 — The English Football Association has charged Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for an alleged act of violent conduct during last Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham United, the governing body said yesterday.

Serbia international Mitrovic was involved in an incident with West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini while challenging for the ball in the 80th minute of the game at St James' Park.

The incident was not seen by match officials but was caught on camera and the footage was reviewed by a panel of three former elite referees.

The 22-year-old was charged after a unanimous decision was reached and has until Aug. 30 to respond. — Reuters