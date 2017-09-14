Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

England want Alli decision before Slovenia game

Thursday September 14, 2017
04:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: What the Apple Watch Series 3 offers fitness fansThe Edit: What the Apple Watch Series 3 offers fitness fans

The Edit: Tender moment refugee dad kisses kids through fenceThe Edit: Tender moment refugee dad kisses kids through fence

The Edit: Banksy protest at UK arms fairThe Edit: Banksy protest at UK arms fair

The Edit: Song Ji-hyo coming to MalaysiaThe Edit: Song Ji-hyo coming to Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Alli (left) was caught on camera raising a middle finger in the direction of French referee Clement Turpin in England’s qualifier against Slovakia earlier this month. ― Reuters picAlli (left) was caught on camera raising a middle finger in the direction of French referee Clement Turpin in England’s qualifier against Slovakia earlier this month. ― Reuters picLONDON, Sept 14 ― The English FA has asked Fifa to decide on Dele Alli’s punishment before next month’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia to reduce the chance that he will be banned for matches at next year’s finals.

Alli was caught on camera raising a middle finger in the direction of French referee Clement Turpin in England’s qualifier against Slovakia earlier this month and faces a four-game ban.

The Football Association wants any ban to include qualifiers against Slovenia (Oct. 5) and Lithuania (Oct. 8).

“We have today responded to Fifa and understand the case will be reviewed by the disciplinary committee before the end of the month,” British media quoted an FA spokesperson as saying yesterday.

The 21-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said the gesture was made in jest towards team mate Kyle Walker.

England, who are on top of Group F in European qualifying with 20 points from eight games, are in a strong position to make it to the World Cup. ― Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline