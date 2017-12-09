Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

England goalkeeper Hart dropped by West Ham

Saturday December 9, 2017
West Ham United’s Joe Hart. — Reuters picWest Ham United’s Joe Hart. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 9 ― England goalkeeper Joe Hart was dropped by manager David Moyes for West Ham United’s Premier League home game with Chelsea today.

Moyes instead opted for Adrian after the Spaniard shone last weekend in West Ham’s 2-1 defeat at Hart’s parent club Manchester City, for which Hart was ineligible.

Hart, 30, produced an error-strewn display on his last outing, a 4-0 defeat at Everton, conceding a penalty and being lobbed from 60 yards by Wayne Rooney after fluffing a clearance.

He lost his place at City last season following Pep Guardiola’s arrival as manager, spending the campaign on loan at Italian side Torino, and has come under pressure at international level.

Young Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford impressed on his debut in England’s recent 0-0 friendly draw with Germany and Stoke City’s Jack Butland is another alternative. ― AFP

