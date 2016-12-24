Last updated Sunday, December 25, 2016 12:17 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

England exit a dark moment, says Allardyce

Saturday December 24, 2016
10:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Typhoon Nina expected to slam into Philippines on Xmas dayTyphoon Nina expected to slam into Philippines on Xmas day

RTD: All angles in fatal Johor bus crash to be probedRTD: All angles in fatal Johor bus crash to be probed

Berlin suspect’s nephew among three arrested in TunisiaBerlin suspect’s nephew among three arrested in Tunisia

Allardyce replaces Pardew as Crystal Palace bossAllardyce replaces Pardew as Crystal Palace boss

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Allardyce lasted just 67 days as England boss. ― Reuters picAllardyce lasted just 67 days as England boss. ― Reuters picLONDON, Dec 24 — Crystal Palace’s new manager Sam Allardyce described losing the England manager’s job as “one of the darkest moments in my career” in a television interview broadcast today.

Allardyce, 62, lasted just 67 days as England boss after he was axed for making indiscreet comments to undercover newspaper journalists, with Gareth Southgate succeeding him.

He bounced back to land the Palace job yesterday, following the dismissal of Alan Pardew, but his experience with the national team still rankles.

“The first four weeks was something that was one of the darkest moments in my career,” Allardyce told Sky Sports.

“Certainly the early reaction, which was a bit hysterical to say the least, looking back on it.

“I’m talking about me and my wife and my family. We all had to deal with that problem — my children, my grandchildren at school.

“But eventually time passes by, you overcome those adversities and you move on. Moving on for me is taking this job.”

Allardyce has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, took charge of Palace training today and will oversee his first match at Watford on Monday. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline