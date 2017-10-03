England call up Spurs youngster Winks as Delph, Jones out injured

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks with Harry Winks before he comes on as a substitute during their Premier League match against Southampton at White Hart Lane, March 19, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Oct 3 — England have called up Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks for the first time after Fabian Delph and Phil Jones were sidelined by injury for this week's World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, the FA said yesterday.

The 21-year-old Winks was initially named in the Under-21 squad but will now link up with Gareth Southgate's senior players as Group F leaders England seek the win that will guarantee them a place at the finals in Russia next year.

Manchester City midfielder Delph and Manchester United defender Jones have returned to their Premier League clubs for treatment after being assessed before training yesterday.

Southgate has 25 players to choose from for the fixtures against Slovenia at Wembley and away to Lithuania on Sunday, although Dele Alli is suspended for the first match. — Reuters