Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

England call up Spurs youngster Winks as Delph, Jones out injured

Tuesday October 3, 2017
06:45 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

US sports stars left reeling after deadly Vegas shootingUS sports stars left reeling after deadly Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooting is an act of ‘pure evil’, says TrumpLas Vegas shooting is an act of ‘pure evil’, says Trump

Islamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter recent Muslim convertIslamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter recent Muslim convert

Twin suicide bombings hit police station at Syria’s DamascusTwin suicide bombings hit police station at Syria’s Damascus

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks with Harry Winks before he comes on as a substitute during their Premier League match against Southampton at White Hart Lane, March 19, 2017. — Reuters picTottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks with Harry Winks before he comes on as a substitute during their Premier League match against Southampton at White Hart Lane, March 19, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Oct 3 — England have called up Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks for the first time after Fabian Delph and Phil Jones were sidelined by injury for this week's World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, the FA said yesterday.

The 21-year-old Winks was initially named in the Under-21 squad but will now link up with Gareth Southgate's senior players as Group F leaders England seek the win that will guarantee them a place at the finals in Russia next year.

Manchester City midfielder Delph and Manchester United defender Jones have returned to their Premier League clubs for treatment after being assessed before training yesterday.

Southgate has 25 players to choose from for the fixtures against Slovenia at Wembley and away to Lithuania on Sunday, although Dele Alli is suspended for the first match. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline