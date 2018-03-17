Elite paralympic athlete Siti Noor Radiah wins gold in Dubai

Siti Noor Radiah heaved 5.04 metres in her third throw at the championships. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Elite paralympic athlete Siti Noor Radiah Ismail bagged the gold medal in the Long Jump event for T20 (intellectual disability) at the 10th Fazza International Athletics Championships-World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, United Arab Emirates yesterday.

According to the National Sports Institute media relations unit, Siti Noor Radiah heaved 5.04 metres in her third throw at the championships.

The Rio Paralympics bronze medallist beat Holly Durbidge of Great Britain who claimed the silver with 4.89m and Sonomi Sakai of Japan who took the bronze with 4.72m. ­— Bernama