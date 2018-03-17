Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Elite paralympic athlete Siti Noor Radiah wins gold in Dubai

Saturday March 17, 2018
09:39 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

MP hopeful Maria Chin plans to push for local council electionsMP hopeful Maria Chin plans to push for local council elections

China’s parliament unanimously hands Xi Jinping second termChina’s parliament unanimously hands Xi Jinping second term

The Edit: Steve Jobs’ pre-Apple job application sells for US$174,000The Edit: Steve Jobs’ pre-Apple job application sells for US$174,000

The Edit: ‘Lord of Butt’ and other weird names China has for celebsThe Edit: ‘Lord of Butt’ and other weird names China has for celebs

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Siti Noor Radiah heaved 5.04 metres in her third throw at the championships. — Picture by Azneal IshakSiti Noor Radiah heaved 5.04 metres in her third throw at the championships. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Elite paralympic athlete Siti Noor Radiah Ismail bagged the gold medal in the Long Jump event for T20 (intellectual disability) at the 10th Fazza International Athletics Championships-World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, United Arab Emirates yesterday.

According to the National Sports Institute media relations unit, Siti Noor Radiah heaved 5.04 metres in her third throw at the championships. 

The Rio Paralympics bronze medallist beat Holly Durbidge of Great Britain who claimed the silver with 4.89m and Sonomi Sakai of Japan who took the bronze with 4.72m. ­— Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram