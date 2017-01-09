Eight companies agree in principle to sponsor KAFA, says Annuar Musa

NILAI, Jan 9 — The main sponsor of the Red Warrior (TRW), Tan Sri Annuar Musa said in principle eight companies have agreed to help the Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) continue participating in the Super League this season.

He said negotiations had been held with five companies while discussions with three more would be done as soon as possible.

“I am still working on it and have spent four to five days negotiating the issue of sponsorship and it takes time. We must sit down and look at the terms, see what they demand from us and others...must discuss one by one.

“I have finished with five companies and I target three more...hopefully can get eight companies. In principle, the eight have agreed but the details of the contracts have not been signed yet. Must negotiate first and I must complete before Jan 14. I have only three days left and if completed, I target to raise RM10 million for KAFA,” he said.

He said this to reporters when met after a friendly match between MIFA FC and Kelantan TRW at the Universiti Islam Malaysia (USIM) Stadium here today.

Annuar said, if he could raise RM10 million in sponsorship, KAFA would still have to find RM5 million to meet the target of RM15 million to finance the state squad.

“I am confident they can do so because there is a FAM (Football Association of Malaysia) grant, winning prizes, ticket collections and many other ways to obtain the amount targeted,” he added. — Bernama