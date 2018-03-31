Dzeko saves a point for third-placed Roma at Bologna

Bologna’s Ibrahima Mbaye in action with AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko during their Serie A match at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna March 31, 2018. — Reuters picMILAN, March 31 — AS Roma forward Edin Dzeko headed a second-half equaliser to rescue a point for the Champions League quarter-finalists in a 1-1 draw at mid-table Bologna in Serie A today.

AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s son Federico lined up as a winger for Bologna who went ahead after 18 minutes when Erick Pulgar pounced on a poor clearance to score with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

It was the second blow for third-placed Roma ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match at Barcelona, as midfielder Radja Nainggolan had limped off two minutes earlier.

Dzeko started on the bench but the Bosnia forward was brought on just after the hour and headed in Diego Perotti’s low cross in the 76th minute for his 14th league goal of the season.

Roma have 60 points from 30 games, 15 adrift of leaders Juventus, who host AC Milan in Saturday’s late game, but six in front of fifth-placed Lazio in the race for a top-four finish. — Reuters