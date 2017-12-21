Dybala, Higuain set up Turin derby Cup clash

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring against Palermo at the Juventus stadium in Turin February 17, 2017. — Reuters picMILAN, Dec 21 — Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain booked holders Juventus an Italian Cup quarterfinal derby clash with Torino after a 2-0 win over Genoa yesterday.

Dybala returned to goalscoring form after being benched for consecutive games by coach Massimiliano Allegri, breaking the deadlock just before half-time and setting up fellow Argentine Higuain for the second on 76 minutes.

“These games can be traps, but the important thing was to qualify,” said Higuain, who came on as a late substitute for Douglas Costa.

“I'm happy to have scored and I'm happy for Dybala: he started strong and when he didn't score for a few games, it is normal that there is criticism, but it was too much.

“I hope he can find his balance with this goal.”

Juventus host Torino on January 3 after their city rivals earlier eliminated nine-time winners Roma as goals in either half from Lorenzo De Silvestri and Simone Edera sealed a 2-1 win.

Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic played a key role with impressive saves, including from an Edin Dzeko penalty before Patrik Schick scored his first goal for Roma five minutes from time.

"We conceded too much on set-pieces, we were naive in front of goal," said Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Torino took the lead six minutes before the break through Silvestri, with Edera heading in the second on 72 minutes.

Roma were awarded a penalty after Schick was pulled back, but substitute Dzeko's spot-kick was saved by Milinkovic-Savic.

Five minutes from time Schick got one back, with the hosts pouring forward in search of the equaliser with Dzeko, Stephan El Shaarawy and Schick denied by the post.

Italian Cup last 16 results yesterday

Atalanta 2 (Cornelius 16, Toloi 33) Sassuolo 1 (Toloi 75-og)

Roma 1 (Schick 85) Torino 2 (De Silvestri 39, Edera 72)

Juventus 2 (Dybala 42, Higuain 76) Genoa 0

Quarterfinal line-up

December 26: Lazio v Fiorentina

December 27: AC Milan v Inter Milan

January 2: Napoli v Atalanta

January 3: Juventus v Torino — AFP