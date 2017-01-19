Durant propels Warriors to NBA rout of Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (right) dunks the basketball past Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant in their NBA match at Oakland January 18, 2017. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — Kevin Durant again came up big against his former team, pouring in a season-high 40 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 121-100 NBA victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant, who departed Oklahoma City as a free agent in the off-season, had scored 39 against the Thunder when the teams met for the first time this season in November.

Yesterday he provided 13 points in a third-quarter surge that saw the Warriors seize a 93-78 lead in a game that was knotted at 56-56 at halftime.

The 47th 40-point game of Durant's career helped Golden State withstand Thunder guard Russell Westbrook's 21st triple-double of the season.

Westbrook amassed 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, but he also coughed up 10 turnovers and while connecting on just eight of his 23 shots from the field.

Klay Thompson, who arrived at Oracle Arena in Oakland after a trip to visit his ailing grandfather in Portland, was tasked with defending Westbrook and also contributed 14 points on the offensive end.

Golden state's two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry had 24 points, including nine in the decisive third quarter.

Overall the Warriors shot 54.1 per cent of the field, and made 10 of 21 from three-point range.

Durant connected on 13 of his 16 attempts from the field, including five of seven from three-point range. He also pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds as the Warriors beat the Thunder 46-36 on the boards.

Draymond Green added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.

Westbrook had 16 of his points in the first half, during which the Thunder led by as many as seven.

He was sent to the court by a flagrant foul from Golden State centre Zaza Pachulia in the final minute of the first half, and the resulting free throws produced the halftime tie. — AFP