Duncan blows hot

Duncan (right) defeated Dweek 4-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6. — Picture courtesy of British Junior Open. KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Duncan Lee Yung Yii continued his hot streak by booking a place in the final of the boys’ Under-15 at the British Junior Open.

The fifth seeded Malaysian proved his quarterfinal win over second seed Karim El Barbary of Egypt was no fluke as he dispatched Canadian Abdelrahman Dweek 4-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 in 42 minutes at Abbeydale Courts in Sheffield.

His feats are all the more remarkable as this is his debut in the tournament.

“Once again I had a bad start but managed to find my game as the match progressed,” said Duncan.

“During the break, coach Andrew (Cross) told me to keep the rallies longer instead of trying to finish him off quick.

“The plan worked to perfection and I’m a step away from my goal,” said the Sabahan.

The 14-year-old will have his hands full in the final as he faces top seed Yahia El Nawsany who has been on a rampage.

The Egyptian has not dropped a game en route to the final and his longest match has been a mere 24 minutes.

Duncan has not played Yahia before but he is confident of his chances.

“Truth is I don’t care who I’m meeting in the final. I’ll give it my best shot and play the game I want,” said Duncan.

While the Malaysian boys are doing well, the girls had a torrid time yesterday.

S. Sivasangari, Aira Azman and Jessica Keng were in line to book a final spot but they lost, albeit in different fashion.

Jessica lost a tight battle with Farida Ahmed of Egypt 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 12-14 in the Under-15 girls’ category.

“I’m disappointed with myself,” said Jessica.

“I played well but it was not my day. I’ve learnt a lot from this tournament and I’ll come back stronger,” she added.

In the girls’ Under-19 category, Sivasangari lost an epic five games against Zenia Mickawy in a little under an hour.

The 17-year-old took the first two games 11-6, 11-6 but lost the next three 9-11, 9-11, 9-11.

“I’m sad and also angry with the way it went down,” said Sivasangari.

“I was two games up and leading 9-6 in the third and I ended up losing.

“In the end she had that little bit of luck on her side that made all the difference.”

Egypt proved they are still the powerhouses of squash by having a finalist in six of the eight categories in play.