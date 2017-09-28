Dublin to host Euro 2020 qualifiers draw in December 2018

Ireland's manager Martin O'Neill kicks the ball during their international friendly football match against Latvia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin November 15 , 2013. Dublin will host the draw for qualifying groups for Euro 2020. — Reuters picLAUSANNE, Sept 28 — Dublin will host the draw for qualifying groups for the 2020 European football championships on December 2, 2018, Uefa announced today.

All 55 Uefa member nations will be drawn in 10 pools of five or six teams for the March-November 2019 qualifiers for a competition that will be staged in 13 cities across Europe.

Twenty teams, the first two in each of the 10 pools, will advance to Euro 2020, with the remaining four contenders emerging from the play-offs, for which teams will qualify via the new Uefa Nations League.

Dublin is set to stage three group games and one round of 16 tie in Euro 2020. The other host cities will be Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Brussels, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg. — AFP